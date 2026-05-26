The 2.2-ton Ferrari Luce is a masterclass in lucid sacrilege

If you grew up on a steady diet of high-octane gasoline and screaming V12 engines, you might want to sit down and hold onto your vintage Prancing Horse cap. The automotive apocalypse, or the future, has officially arrived from Rome with a high-voltage light show. Ferrari has finally pulled the silk off the Luce, its first-ever fully electric vehicle.

CEO Benedetto Vigna showcased five stunning specimens, ranging from classic Ferrari Red to pristine white and azure blue, compressing five years of secretive, silent development into a single presentation before an audience of over 200 international journalists.

But let’s get straight to the existential detail that might make Enzo Ferrari spin in his grave at 9,000 rpm. The Luce is a four-door, five-seat family cruiser. Maranello has built an electric vehicle for affluent parents who demand a massive 600-liter trunk and plush, comfortable seating for a weekend getaway. It is a calculated, lucid choice.

Thankfully, the raw performance metrics arrive just in time to salvage some fragile Italian dignity. Armed with four electric motors, one spinning each wheel, the Luce unleashes a mind-numbing 1,035 HP and 990 Nm of torque. This 2.2-ton tech fortress launches from 0 to 100 km/h in an asphalt-shredding 2.5 seconds, topping out at 310 km/h.

Marketing Chief Enrico Galliera called the real-world performance “absolutely stunning”, and looking at the spec sheet, he isn’t wrong. Feeding this heavy beast is a massive 122 kWh battery pack utilizing an advanced 800-volt architecture. It supports 350 kW rapid charging and yields an estimated 530 km of range under standard testing cycles. Underneath the bodywork, an all-new aluminum structure integrates the battery as a stressed member, boosting flexural rigidity by 25% and torsional rigidity by 35%.

Visually, the car trades traditional muscular aggression for a sweeping, glass-dominated silhouette, courtesy of LoveFrom, the design collective led by ex-Apple icon Jony Ive. Inside, Ferrari openly rebels against the touchscreen totalitarianism of Tesla and Chinese competitors by retaining tactile physical switches amidst premium leather and anodized aluminum. Maranello even engineered artificial chassis vibrations to replicate that visceral, old-school combustion feel.

It is a 550,000-euro gamble with deliveries starting in Q4 2026, bundled nicely with a seven-year maintenance program and an eight-year battery warranty. Ultimately, Ferrari is betting big on a new generation of wealthy, tech-obsessed Chinese buyers who have never wept over a mechanical V12, and probably never will.