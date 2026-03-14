Ferrari’s first electric car may face naming dispute with Mazda

Ferrari may have to deal with a legal issue surrounding the name chosen for its first electric car even before the model reaches the market. The name Luce, previewed by Maranello in February during the presentation of the vehicle’s interior, was also filed by Mazda just a few weeks later. This development opens a scenario that could complicate the launch of one of the most important projects in the recent history of the Prancing Horse, at least in some markets.

Ferrari could face trademark issue over the name “Luce” for its first EV

Documents that have emerged show that Ferrari filed the trademark request in Italy on February 9, 2026, while Mazda submitted its own application for the same name in Japan on March 4. The close timing makes the situation particularly sensitive because, in cases like this, filing dates can play a significant role in determining trademark rights across different markets.

Mazda does not enter the issue as a simple bystander. The name Luce carries a precise historical value for the Hiroshima-based company, which used it for its flagship model from the 1960s until the early 1990s. In some markets the car was known as the Mazda 929, but its original name still holds a strong place in the brand’s heritage. In 2017 Mazda also revisited that legacy with the Vision Coupe concept, which paid tribute to the 1969 Luce Rotary Coupe. The new trademark filing may therefore represent an effort to protect its own tradition, although the timing following Ferrari’s announcement has inevitably fueled speculation. The situation recalls the naming dispute involving Tesla’s Cybercab, even if in a different context.

For Maranello, the stakes go beyond a simple naming issue. Luce represents the project that marks Ferrari’s official entry into the electric vehicle era, and every aspect related to the launch, from communication to the identity of the model, carries major strategic importance. So far, the company has mainly shown the interior, developed with the contribution of LoveFrom, the design studio founded by Jony Ive and Marc Newson, two figures associated with the most celebrated era of Apple design. The direction appears to point toward an electric Ferrari capable of combining technological innovation, elegance and sporting identity.

If the issue spreads to other markets, Ferrari could find itself forced to reconsider the name close to the model’s official presentation. It would not be the first time in the automotive industry that a vehicle name changes at the last minute for legal reasons. However, for a project of this magnitude, such a move would be difficult to hide and could have a noticeable impact on the launch.