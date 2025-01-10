Ferrari 275 GTB: a video honors the history of this dream berlinetta

Taking a dive into the past, to relive the emotions of romantic times, is highly recommended for car enthusiasts, especially in an era like ours where European legislators, China, and high finance want to impose the electric car formula, which doesn’t give the same emotions even if they’re as quick as missiles. The Ferrari 275 GTB is therapeutic in this context because it best embodies the noble tradition of the Prancing Horse, made of racing, performance, high-level mechanics, driving pleasure, beauty, and authentic sensory enjoyment.

Ferrari 275 GTB: a video honors one of the most beautiful classic cars of the Prancing Horse

A video, published on Legendary Motorcar’s YouTube channel, gives us a splendid insight into the legendary Italian GT, increasingly sought after by collectors at international auctions. Beyond the magic of the images, the film plays on the description of the model and its iterations, with a nice drive to top it all off, like a cherry on the cake. The result is an immersion into an intoxicating world, of which this classic car is a magnificent expression. After all, we’re talking about a model that has entered the Prancing Horse’s Olympus as one of its most iconic manifestations.

Last year, this four-wheeled work of art from the Italian brand celebrated its 60th birthday. Even today it enchants, having lost not a single note of its overwhelming charm. The presentation of the Ferrari 275 GTB took shape at the 1964 Paris Motor Show. Its features, designed by Pininfarina, are sculptural. They partly evoke memories of the legendary 250 GTO but have a less sporty matrix, not being born for the track like the other. This doesn’t mean it’s not performant. Even in racing, its performance breath has shown itself, but here the destination was predominantly for the road.

The Gran Turismo Berlinetta isn’t as stylistically engaging as the Gran Turismo Omologata, but it comes very close to its charm. It’s certainly one of the most elegant Ferraris of all time, with sensual and sculptural bodywork lines. Dominating the aesthetic canvas of the 275 GTB is the long front hood, which guards inside it the treasure of every Maranello work: the engine. In line with the brand’s finest tradition, this is a V12, as Enzo Ferrari liked.

Specifically, it’s a 3.3-liter heart, capable of developing a beautiful 280 horsepower, seasoned with intoxicating mechanical melodies. The power grew to 300 horsepower with the subsequent four-cam version. Here we’re dealing with the initial series, already very tonic. Performance is certainly not a limit for the Ferrari 275 GTB, whose dynamic vigor was a reference point in its historical period. The energy reached the ground on the rear wheels, with the support of a 5-speed manual gearbox.

In defining the mechanical architectures of this Ferrari, the technicians treasured the sporting experiences gained with the 275 P prototype, used in endurance races. The model’s designation contains a number that illustrates the unitary displacement of the propulsive unit, as for all Prancing Horse productions of those years. Also aligned with tradition is the tubular steel chassis, which ensured good doses of flexural and torsional robustness.

The Ferrari 275 GTB‘s behavior is excellent, responding well to the pilot’s commands up to the most sustained speeds, especially in the long-nose version, which put an end to the front-end lift problem. The maximum speed reaches 270 km/h, while disc brakes have the task of slowing it down. All that remains is for you to enjoy the video of this queen of the sixties.