Ferrari’s Amalfi Spider is the ultimate rich kid’s toy

Calling any Ferrari “entry-level” is like calling a private island a “starter home”. The latest target for our envy? The Ferrari Amalfi Spider, the open-top successor to the Roma, which is set to make its grand debut in early March. If the rumors from The Supercar Blog hold water, we are looking at a 2027 model year arrival for the US market. And why wouldn’t Ferrari prioritize America? They buy nearly 25% of everything Maranello builds.

The Amalfi Spider is swapping the old hardtop for a classic canvas roof. Nothing beats the structural anxiety of a soft top at 199 mph. To keep the car from actually flying away or crashing into the nearest hedge, Ferrari is stuffing it with more silicon. We’re talking about a new brake-by-wire system, an active rear spoiler, and the latest Side Slip Control (SSC). The SSC is basically a digital guardian angel that calculates your drift angle in real-time, coordinating the electronic differential and magnetorheological suspension to make sure you don’t look like an amateur.

Under the hood, the 3.9-liter V8 biturbo has been poked and prodded with lighter cams, a lightened block, and the same sophisticated ECU found in the 12Cilindri. The result? A cool 631 HP.

Despite the inevitable weight gain that comes with the Spider’s roof mechanism, expected to land somewhere north of the Roma Spider’s 3,430 pounds, this “entry-level” will still hit 60 mph in a blistering 3.1 seconds. Ferrari has obsessively milled and machined the engine block to shave every possible gram, proving they take weight more seriously than a Hollywood diet.

At a starting price of roughly $270,000 before you even look at the options list, the Amalfi Spider is a masterclass in Italian excess. It’s faster than you need, more expensive than it should be, and destined to be the most beautiful way to get a speeding ticket in 2027.