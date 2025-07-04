Ferrari Amalfi Spider: here’s what its design could look like

Designer Aksyonov Nikita has created a new render that hypothesizes the appearance of the Ferrari Amalfi Spider, while waiting to understand if the Prancing Horse truly intends to launch a convertible variant of the recently unveiled model. The artist based his work on the official coupé, reinterpreting it in a 2+ Spider configuration with a retractable roof, maintaining the elegant proportions and distinctive lines of the new Ferrari model. The hard top disappears, making way for a black rear cover that doesn’t compromise the stylistic balance of the whole.

Ferrari Amalfi Spider: the render imagines the future open-top version

Despite being only a stylistic hypothesis, this Ferrari Amalfi Spider appears perfectly consistent with the Prancing Horse’s aesthetic language, so much so that it seems like a credible proposal for the future. The render contributes to fueling enthusiast interest while awaiting possible official developments.

The new Ferrari Amalfi, presented in recent days with a base price of 240,000 euros, is the direct successor to the Ferrari Roma. Compared to the latter, the new model introduces important aesthetic evolutions, particularly in the front end, which recalls elements of the F80 and 12Cilindri. The interior also marks a return to practicality. The often-criticized touch controls disappear, partially replaced by physical buttons, including the classic red start button. However, the farewell to the manual transmission is definitive.

The dashboard houses three displays, including one dedicated to the passenger, while under the hood beats a 631 HP V8, more powerful than the Roma’s 612 HP. With a front-mid engine layout, the Ferrari Amalfi positions itself as a direct rival to the Aston Martin Vantage, AMG GT, McLaren GT, Porsche 911 Turbo S, and Corvette Z06.

A possible Spider variant, like the one imagined in the render, could further expand the model’s commercial potential, capturing the interest of many brand-loyal customers. It remains to be seen whether Ferrari will decide to transform this suggestion into reality.