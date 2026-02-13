Ferrari won’t push customers into electric cars

Ferrari closed 2025 with record financial results and an order book that stretches to the end of 2027 for several models. The Maranello automaker now enters an unprecedented expansion phase with a plan that includes twenty new models by 2030. At the center of this strategy stands the Luce, the first fully electric Ferrari, scheduled for its official reveal on May 25, 2026, in Rome.

Benedetto Vigna, CEO of the Prancing Horse, made one key point clear during the presentation of the 2025 fourth-quarter results. “Ferrari will never force its clients to buy an electric vehicle to gain access to exclusive combustion models.” Forcing a customer to purchase a product they do not appreciate would represent “the biggest mistake possible.” Luce must win the market through its intrinsic qualities, not through commercial pressure.

Ferrari will not force EVs on customers, Luce must win on its own merits

This position marks a clear break from practices that have become common across the luxury automotive industry, where some manufacturers tie access to limited models to the purchase of electrified vehicles. Ferrari instead relies on product desirability and on the confidence that its engineers can create something truly special even without a combustion engine.

The Luce debut will take place on a historically meaningful date. On May 25, 1947, exactly 79 years before the Rome event, the Ferrari 125 S achieved its first victory at the Rome Grand Prix with Franco Cortese behind the wheel. That car represented the very first Ferrari ever built. Choosing that same date and city for the unveiling of the first electric Ferrari carries strong symbolic value. Vigna aims to connect the brand’s electric future with its deepest roots, opening a new founding chapter just as Ferrari did in 1947.

Early internal feedback and reactions from a small group of privileged observers who already saw the car appear “very positive.” Preorders will open officially in March, only weeks away. The technical challenge for Luce remains significant. The car must deliver a distinctive sound signature and authentic Ferrari driving sensations without relying on a combustion engine. Engineers now develop dedicated patents focused on vehicle dynamics management and highly sophisticated acoustic engineering.

This model will become the first member of a future electric family expected to represent a significant share of Ferrari sales by 2030, alongside combustion and hybrid powertrains that still define the brand’s global reputation.

Beyond Luce, Ferrari plans four additional launches already this year. Reports point to the arrival of the Amalfi Spider, which will replace the Roma Spider. Purosangue may receive an evolution featuring a plug-in hybrid powertrain or a more compact engine to complement the current V12. The prestigious Icona series, which already produced Monza and Daytona SP3, should gain a fourth member. Industry rumors also mention a radical track-focused model.

By diversifying the lineup in this way, Ferrari continues to satisfy combustion purists while attracting a new generation of buyers interested in electrification, all without compromising the exclusivity that defines the heart of the brand.