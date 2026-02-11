Ferrari Luce: could this be the design of the electric supercar?

Ferrari is preparing the debut of its first fully electric supercar, set to mark one of the most important milestones in the brand’s recent history. The model will carry the name Ferrari Luce and will stand as a major highlight of 2026. In recent days Ferrari revealed the first images of the cabin, while no official information has emerged about the exterior design. Only a few spy photos and technical rumors from recent months allow observers to imagine the project’s stylistic direction. Based on these elements, digital creator Avarvarii produced a render that attempts to preview the future electric Ferrari from Maranello.

Ferrari Luce signals historic entry into electric supercar era

The official debut is scheduled for May. The render suggests a car far from a simple reinterpretation of the Purosangue. Proportions appear sharper and more performance-oriented, with a pointed front end, sculpted fenders and pronounced air intakes. The sides show clean yet muscular surfaces, while the rear features slim light units, a compact tailgate and a large diffuser. The overall look communicates a more technical and performance-focused identity while keeping some references to the brand’s recent design language.

Ferrari Luce represents a completely new project and stands as the first zero-emission Ferrari. The technical configuration is expected to include four electric motors, two at the front and two at the rear, with total output around 830 horsepower. The architecture partly derives from the F80 hypercar and uses a battery of about 122 kWh integrated into the floor, compatible with high-power charging up to 350 kW.

Despite a weight above 2,300 kg, the model promises benchmark performance, with 0 to 100 km/h acceleration in about 2.5 seconds, top speed beyond 300 km/h and estimated range above 530 km. The cabin, developed in collaboration with Jony Ive, blends classic inspiration with modern solutions, including physical controls, retro details and unique features such as a launch control switch positioned above the driver’s head.

The debut of Ferrari Luce will mark the official entry of the Prancing Horse into the era of electric supercars. This historic step will open a new phase for the Maranello brand, which aims to prove that emotion, performance and identity can coexist even without a combustion engine.