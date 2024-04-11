Ferrari will produce combustion engine cars as long as customers buy them, says the CEO

On the occasion of the inauguration of the new research and development laboratory for batteries for the future supercars of the Prancing Horse, Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari, confirmed that the company intends to focus on electric cars and that the first of these will arrive in 2025. However, Vigna specified that Ferrari will continue to offer cars with traditional engines on the market until customers want to buy them.

Ferrari: the brand will not focus only on electric

According to Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari will continue to produce supercars with internal combustion engines for many years to come, reassuring all fans of the brand who feared, as is happening with other brands, the end of production of models with internal combustion engines. The CEO of Ferrari stated that such a transition requires a lot of time and a long period of adaptation. Consequently, the Italian automaker will continue to offer petrol, hybrid and electric cars, so as to give customers a wide choice.

“We believe in technological neutrality. We are currently dedicating resources to the development of carbon-neutral fuels, which can be either e-fuels or biofuels. I believe that this is the best strategy, in line with the Ferrari philosophy, which has always been distinguished by its customer-centric approach in evaluating new technologies without forcing them. The real challenge is not so much the transition to electric vehicles, but rather the transition itself,” said Benedetto Vigna. Returning to talk about the first electric supercar that will arrive in 2025, the CEO said that it will be a true Ferrari and will give emotions like the “reds” of the past.

In 2024, several novelties are expected from the Maranello automaker, including the announcement of the successor to the Ferrari Roma, which went out of production a few weeks ago.