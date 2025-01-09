Ferrari: video reveals artificial sound of the Prancing Horse’s first electric car

Ferrari‘s first fully electric car is about to make its debut, scheduled for late 2025, generating great curiosity among enthusiasts and industry experts. When the Prancing Horse brand undertakes a new project, it does so with maximum attention to detail, as well as secrecy, which is why everyone is eagerly waiting to discover the technology that Ferrari has developed for its first battery-powered car.

In recent months, both Chairman John Elkann and CEO Benedetto Vigna have spoken enthusiastically about this new vehicle, emphasizing that, even with an electric powertrain, Ferrari will not compromise on delivering the extraordinary driving experience that has always characterized its models.

Will Ferrari’s first electric car have artificial sound?

Although detailed information about the project has not yet emerged, the Maranello manufacturer has already begun testing some prototypes with temporary bodywork, spotted in various road testing sessions. However, an interesting development recently came in the form of a spy video, released by Varryx, showing a Ferrari electric test mule in action and, most importantly, revealing an intriguing aspect. One of perhaps the most important aspects under public scrutiny: the artificial sound that Ferrari is developing for the model.

This isn’t the first mention of the “special sound” that Ferrari has referenced in the past. Last year, Vigna had already revealed that the car would have a unique sonic signature, designed to replicate the exciting sound of an internal combustion engine, a characteristic that has become the trademark of its sports cars.

The spy video, while not revealing the final sound, offers an interesting insight into how Ferrari intends to approach this aspect, trying to maintain intact the sensation of power and performance that its models are known for delivering. One of the questions that naturally arises concerns the availability of this feature and whether it will be optional or standard equipment. Only the official debut of the vehicle will clarify these doubts.

Not only the sound, but also the development of the electric Ferrari‘s design continues without pause. The latest images show prototypes with temporary bodywork, derived from the Maserati Levante. It seems the final forms might not deviate too much from those of the Levante, but it’s important to remember that Ferrari adopted a similar strategy during the early testing phases for the Purosangue. Among the new features emerging from the photos, the headlights are noticeable, seeming to reveal a slight change compared to previous models. In any case, the electric Ferrari is a project that promises to revolutionize the concept of zero-emission sports cars.