Ferrari Purosangue: Nico Rosberg shows off his new supercar in Monte Carlo | Video

Nico Rosberg has also treated himself to a Ferrari Purosangue. The former German Formula 1 driver extends the list of VIPs with a specimen of this model in their garage. In today’s video, published on Pistons Brothers’ YouTube channel, we can admire it in front of the Hotel de Paris in Monte Carlo, along with his family members. The chosen model is gray: a color suitable for an SUV like this, though it can also handle much more vivid colors.

Nico Rosberg appears with his new Ferrari Purosangue

In the Principality of Monaco, it’s not difficult to come across a Ferrari Purosangue, but it’s always somewhat striking to see a former Formula 1 world champion at the wheel of such a vehicle. Here, the record for sightings belongs to another F1 driver: Charles Leclerc. He also owns a model of this kind, with which he recently was involved in a minor contact with a decidedly less noble car.

The Ferrari Purosangue is an unusual creature in the productive and philosophical line of the Prancing Horse, but the engine falls within the brand’s best tradition. We’re talking about a magnificent naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12, with 725 horsepower at the service of emotions. The performance is benchmark in its category, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in 10.6 seconds. The maximum speed pushes beyond the 310 km/h threshold. The mechanical sounds delivered by the propulsion unit are extraordinarily fascinating, with a goosebump-inducing sound.

The dynamic behavior is excellent, thanks to perfect weight distribution (49% front, 51% rear), made possible by the transaxle layout, with the engine placed in a set-back front position and transmission at the rear: a completely different layout from conventional Crossovers and Sport Utility Vehicles. The handicaps of the higher center of gravity and weight compared to other Ferrari supercars remain, but the Prancing Horse’s team has managed to minimize them as much as possible.

Aesthetically, the Ferrari Purosangue is impeccable. In its genre, it is undoubtedly the most successful work, also for the way it manages to combine sportiness with elegance. As if that weren’t enough, this is Maranello’s first four-door car. Fortunately, the engineering and heart are what one expects from a Ferrari. Nico Rosberg will be able to delight in his 12 cylinders, even while strolling through the streets of Monte Carlo.