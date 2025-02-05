Ferrari unveils launch date for its first electric car

Ferrari is preparing for a historic moment: the launch of its first all-electric car. The event is scheduled for October this year, as announced by the automaker itself. This move marks a break with the brand’s longstanding tradition of gasoline engines, opening a new chapter in the history of the Prancing Horse.

Ferrari’s first electric car

Ferrari’s CEO, Benedetto Vigna, has kept the details of the model under wraps, merely stating that the launch will be “unique and innovative.” It is a statement that portends a spectacular presentation and a cutting-edge product, capable of astonishing and setting new standards in the high-performance electric car sector.

Ferrari’s electric car will be one of six new models the company plans to launch during 2025. It is an ambitious program that testifies to the brand’s desire to invest in the future and expand its offerings, but without denying its history and tradition.

Ferrari’s entry into the electric market represents a momentous turning point, marking the transition from an era dominated by internal combustion engines to a new era, characterized by sustainable mobility and electrification. A challenge that Ferrari is ready to face with the passion, innovation and excellence that have always distinguished it.

Despite the uncertainties related to the economic and geopolitical context, such as the policies of the Trump administration in the United States or the risk of a trade war, Ferrari has confirmed that its development plans will not change. The company continues to believe in the growth of the electric market and to invest in cutting-edge technologies and solutions to offer its customers increasingly high-performance, exclusive and environmentally friendly products.

Here is the date confirmed by the Ferrari’s CEO, Benedetto Vigna. The date is therefore set for October 9, 2025, when Ferrari will unveil its first electric supercar to the world. It will be an event not to be missed, marking a milestone in automotive history and propelling the brand into a future marked by innovation and sustainability.

Vigna declined to provide details about the model, merely saying that it will be launched “in a unique and innovative way.” “The launch will take place in an innovative and unique way at Capital Markets Day on Oct. 9, on that day there will be many electrons around Maranello,” the Ferrari CEO added. “We have never talked about electric transition, but addition. We are not leaving something to replace it with another, but we are adding the all-electric car to the thermal and hybrid cars. We are proceeding as planned,” he later explained.

As anticipated, the electric vehicle will be one of six new models the company plans to launch this year, said Vigna, adding that its plans will not be affected by the Trump administration’s policies in the United States or the risk of a trade war. In 2019, Ferrari began offering hybrid models to its wealthy customers.

Last year, 51 percent of car sales were hybrid models. On Tuesday, the prancing horse automaker forecast that its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) will rise to at least 2.68 billion euros in 2025 from 2.56 billion euros in 2024. The company’s Milan-listed shares rose 7.6 percent.