Ferrari to launch 20 new models over the next five years

Ferrari has outlined the route that will guide the brand until 2030. The automaker has announced it has twenty new models coming, including a significant fully electric quota. An ambitious goal for an icon that has built its legend on the unmistakable sound of combustion engines.

Ferrari plans 20 new models by 2030 with EVs making up 20% of sales

During Capital Markets Day, the Maranello automaker presented a precise strategy marked by a tight schedule. Between 2026 and 2030, an average of four new models will debut every year. The range will continue to be based on combustion engines and hybrid versions, but by the end of the decade, full electric Ferraris will constitute about 20% of global sales, alongside 40% hybrid cars and another 40% combustion models.

A breakdown designed to ensure a gradual transition, without sacrificing the brand’s essence. Each new Ferrari will be developed with a well-defined personality, intended to satisfy the different souls of Prancing Horse customers. The first piece of this new phase will be the fully electric Ferrari, whose platform is ready and was unveiled a few days ago. The official presentation, however, is expected in early 2026.

With this plan, Maranello intends to face the challenge of electric mobility while remaining faithful to its core values, which include passion, exclusivity and driving pleasure. The goal is not simply to adapt to change, but to redefine the canons of sportiness in the electrification era. For Ferrari, the future does not mean giving up tradition, but transforming it into a new form of emotion.