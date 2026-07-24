Ferrari’s Tailor Made SF90 XX Spider dreads bright colors

Ferrari’s bespoke Tailor Made department has unleashed a customized SF90 XX Spider that looks like it belongs to Gotham’s billionaire vigilante. Destined for the prestigious Scuderia Collection, this open-top track monster trades classic Maranello heritage for a shadowy “Queen of the Night” persona.

Wrapped in pitch-black Nero Galaxy paint and slashed with sparkling yellow accents along the front spoiler, side skirts, and massive rear wing, it certainly commands attention. Step inside, and the gothic theme continues with asymmetric Bestweight bucket seats wrapped in black and Giallo Modena Revo Alcantara.

Painting an extreme Ferrari supercar in stealth-mode black should almost be a misdemeanor. Extreme track weapons thrive on vibrant tridimensionality, and hiding those complex aerodynamic surfaces under dark paint feels like buying the Mona Lisa and turning down the gallery lights. Give us Rosso Corsa, Giallo Modena, or even a crisp white any day over brooding dark shades.

Color debate aside, what lies beneath the brooding exterior is an absolute technical marvel. This open-air, racing-focused evolution of the SF90 breathes motorsport intensity from every angle. It features a massive fixed rear wing, a visual element absent from Maranello’s order books since the glory days of the F50. Unlike its F40 and F50 ancestors, whose wings were seamlessly integrated into the bodywork, this standalone aero setup delivers unprecedented levels of downforce directly harvested from Ferrari’s track racing expertise.

Mechanically, it packs a 3,990 cc twin-turbo V8 paired with a triple-motor electric system, churning out a mind-boggling 1,030 combined HP. The performance figures read like science fiction: 0 to 100 km/h takes a mere 2.3 seconds, 0 to 200 km/h is obliterated in 6.7 seconds, and top speed comfortably clears 320 km/h. Around the legendary Fiorano circuit, only the flagship F80 manages a faster lap time.

Yet despite its terrifying numbers, the SF90 XX Spider inspires astounding confidence on the road with top-tier drivability and dynamic balance. You do not need to be a professional racing driver to experience pure automotive euphoria behind the wheel.