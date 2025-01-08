Ferrari Superamerica: the V12 convertible turns 20 years old in 2025

The new year brings us closer to the 20th anniversary of the Ferrari Superamerica, born in 2005. This Prancing Horse supercar has carved out its place in history for bringing back the en plein air spirit to the realm of 12-cylinder berlinettas. Specifically, it’s a convertible based on the 575M Maranello. The latter was reinterpreted by Pininfarina according to this new spirit, with an original and innovative approach, thanks to its electrochromic removable glass roof.

Ferrari Superamerica will celebrate 20 years in 2025

Even when closed, the roof offers a more intimate relationship with the surrounding world, which is enhanced once rotated by the actuators toward the rear hood, where it rests, leaving those on board to enjoy open-air dynamics. Thus, the modern-era Ferrari Superamerica adds the advantages of targa-top vehicles to those of grand touring sports coupes. It takes just a few seconds to switch between configurations, offering passengers great versatility of use.

The starting point for creating this special version was the aforementioned 575M Maranello, produced by the Italian automotive manufacturer starting in 2002. The letter M in the name indicates its nature as a modified car compared to the previous 550 Maranello, of which it represents an evolution, even more impactful in terms of performance, especially due to the modifications made to the engine, now with larger displacement.

Here, the power comes from a 5.75-liter V12 engine, capable of developing an impressive 515 HP at 7,250 rpm, with a peak torque of 589 Nm at 5,250 rpm. This results in acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds, 0 to 200 km/h in 12.25 seconds, and 0 to 1,000 meters in 21.9 seconds with the F1 gearbox. The chronometric readings are slightly higher with the classic manual transmission, also 6-speed, which is now more sought after by collectors. The maximum speed reaches 320 km/h. In its time, these were benchmark figures for a car of this type.

The Ferrari Superamerica was produced in just 599 units. This limited-edition vehicle may not excite with the same intensity as other Ferraris, despite its versatile nature, but it remains an excellent choice for those looking to enrich their personal collection with a rare and precious object. In the year of its 20th birthday, the car in question can rise to the rank of a temptation worth satisfying, provided one has plenty of money in the bank. In recent days, the owner of a Ferrari 575 Superamerica has filed a complaint against the Prancing Horse automaker over a bureaucratic issue that has been ongoing for 17 years.