Ferrari 575 Superamerica owner sues Maranello company over 17-year ordeal

Owning a Ferrari is often considered a dream, but for a Dutch billionaire, reality turned into a nightmare. His Ferrari 575 Superamerica, an exclusive and sought-after model, has been stuck in bureaucratic limbo for 17 years.

The owner of a Ferrari 575 Superamerica is suing the car manufacturer over a bureaucratic issue that lasted 17 years

This legal drama began in 2007 when the owner purchased the car from a dealer that, at the time, was not officially authorized by Ferrari. The situation became complicated when the owner attempted to sell the vehicle, discovering that Ferrari did not recognize the repairs carried out by the dealer.

The 575 Superamerica is one of the most fascinating creations from the Maranello automaker, known for its electrochromic glass roof and 540 HP V12 engine. However, the value of this gem, initially estimated at 420,000 euros, has plummeted due to legal issues and communication problems with Ferrari. Potential buyers withdrew their offers after learning about the controversy regarding the car’s status.

The owner emphasized that it’s not just about money, but about how a prestigious brand like Ferrari has managed relationships with its customers. The involved dealership tried to defend itself by claiming it had performed repairs according to Ferrari standards, but the problem lies in the fact that it never officially communicated the modifications made to the vehicle to the parent company.

Now, with a judge ordering the dealership to resolve the issue within six weeks, the future of the 575 Superamerica remains uncertain. If an agreement cannot be reached, further legal proceedings will be necessary.