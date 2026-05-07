Ferrari starts 2026 strong with rising revenue and orders already extending into 2027

Ferrari closed the first quarter of 2026 with net revenue of €1.848 billion, about $2.17 billion, up 3% from the same period a year earlier and 6% at constant exchange rates. The result confirms the strength of Ferrari’s industrial model even in an international context marked by geopolitical uncertainty and uneven global demand.

Ferrari starts 2026 strong with rising revenue and orders into 2027

The main contribution came from the cars and spare parts segment, which generated more than €1.5 billion, about $1.76 billion, driven mainly by a favorable product mix and growing customer demand for personalization. Maranello sees both factors as central pillars of its long-term strategy.

Ferrari, after all, does not pursue growth through an indiscriminate increase in volumes. Instead, it builds value around each car it produces, making exclusivity and bespoke configurations the foundations of its commercial offer.

Confirming this approach, the order book now extends toward the end of 2027, a point CEO Benedetto Vigna highlighted as proof of the brand’s strength and customer confidence. For Ferrari buyers, the waiting period remains part of the purchase experience.

Profitability also stayed very high during the quarter. EBITDA reached €722 million, about $849 million, with a margin of 39.1%, while operating profit stood at €548 million, about $644 million, equal to 29.7% of revenue. Net profit reached €413 million, about $486 million, with diluted earnings per share of €2.33, about $2.74.

Cash generation also showed a positive trend, with industrial free cash flow rising to €653 million, about $768 million, up 5% despite investments of €253 million, about $298 million. The result was supported by operating profitability and favorable timing in collections and payments.

Attention now turns to the Ferrari Luce, expected to make its world debut in the coming weeks. Vigna described the model as a meeting point between advanced technology and passion, able to combine tradition and innovation according to the philosophy that has always defined the Prancing Horse.

Ferrari also confirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, with revenue expected at around €7.5 billion, about $8.82 billion, adjusted EBITDA of at least €2.93 billion, about $3.45 billion, and industrial free cash flow of at least €1.5 billion, about $1.76 billion. These figures reflect Ferrari’s ability to grow revenue and margins without weakening the desirability and image of the brand.