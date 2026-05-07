Ferrari CEO Vigna calls the Luce EV “much more than a new model”

The presentation of the Ferrari Luce, expected in the coming weeks, will mark Maranello’s official entry into the world of fully electric cars. CEO Benedetto Vigna has framed this step in terms that go far beyond the simple launch of a new model. In an interview with Corriere della Sera, Vigna described the Luce as something that goes beyond the very concept of an electric car, stressing Ferrari’s ambition to reinterpret this technology through the language and values of the Prancing Horse rather than simply adapting the brand to a new form of propulsion.

Ferrari Luce prepares to redefine Maranello’s electric future

However, the arrival of Ferrari’s first battery-electric car does not mean the end of its combustion tradition. Combustion-engine models will remain part of the lineup as long as regulations allow, alongside the hybrid models already on sale. The Luce will enter the range as an additional expression of Ferrari’s offering, without replacing the brand’s more traditional models. For Maranello, the step still carries historic weight, because it must prove that performance, emotion and brand identity can survive even without an internal combustion engine.

According to Vigna, the car represents the concrete expression of what Ferrari pursues every day: the constant pushing of technical and creative limits. The project required the contribution of a very large number of people and the integration of advanced technologies into a product consistent with the brand’s history. Based on what has emerged so far, top-level external expertise also contributed to the development. NASA reportedly worked on managing the stresses generated by the most intense acceleration forces, while LoveFrom, the creative studio founded by Marc Newson and former Apple designer Jony Ive, handled the interior.

With about 20 days left until the presentation, anticipation, as Vigna explained, “has never been this high.” The Ferrari Luce will not be just Maranello’s first electric car. It will be the most important test of whether even the silence of an electric motor can speak the language of the Prancing Horse.