Ferrari shuts down hopes for manual gearbox comeback

Those hoping to see a Ferrari with manual transmission return soon might be very disappointed. Despite Porsche continuing to offer some sports cars with traditional transmission, the Maranello automaker abandoned manual transmissions over ten years ago, with the exit of the manual version Ferrari California.

Well, it appears that new customers clearly prefer dual-clutch automatic transmissions, which are faster, more performance-oriented, and more convenient for daily use. In recent years, there have been few and timid voices about a possible return of the manual at Ferrari, but recent statements by Enrico Galliera, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer of the brand, cool any enthusiasm.

Ferrari rules out manual transmission return, calls it “pure nostalgia”

During the presentation of the new Ferrari Amalfi, when asked about this possibility, Galliera responded with an ironic tone: “You missed the manual transmission! We have it on many of our vintage cars. You can try it at our events dedicated to classic cars.” A phrase that seems to want to definitively close the chapter. Ferrari, in this regard, continues to promote experiences related to its heritage, through official events dedicated to vintage models. “We offer driving courses on classics, because many don’t even know how to use a manual transmission anymore,” Galliera added.

From an economic standpoint, Ferrari doesn’t need the manual transmission to prosper, relegating the issue to pure nostalgia only. In the first quarter of 2025, deliveries increased by 1%, but most importantly operating profit rose by 23%, with revenues growing by 13% and net profit improving by 17%. Numbers that demonstrate how the Prancing Horse is galloping strong, even without the much-loved manual transmission.

For Ferrari, it seems to be an unprofitable investment now, also because competitors like Lamborghini abandoned the manual transmission over ten years ago. It’s not excluded that one day Ferrari might create a limited edition with manual transmission, but it’s unlikely to return as an option on series production models. The “old school” experience is probably to be forgotten.