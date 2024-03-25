Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale roars into London: the first unit in action

London – the British capital and realm of luxury sports cars – welcomes its first Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale. This brand new and limited hybrid bolide was delivered to a wealthy buyer in the prestigious Mayfair district.

It is in fact a limited edition: one of 799 examples planned for this version, which will be joined by 599 units of the Spider variant. The car sports a triple-layer Rosso Magma paint job and exposed carbon rims, creating a look that is certainly dramatic and unmistakable.

The styling of the SF90 XX Stradale is the result of a careful aerodynamic study, and every element is calibrated for maximum efficiency. The huge rear wing and newly designed headlight clusters give the car a racing look that reflects its untamed spirit.

The power? The SF90 XX Stradale is powered by a hybrid system that combines a 4.0-liter endothermic V8 engine and three electric motors. The result? A firepower of 1030 horsepower. The SF90 XX Stradale’s performance is spine-tingling; acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.3 seconds, 0 to 200 km/h in 6.5 seconds and a lap time of 1’17″30 on the Fiorano track make it the heir to the Ferrari tradition that inherits the DNA of the Special Series and XX with the experience gained in the racing world.

From the racing soul the SF90 XX Stradale was conceived for the track, as we can see it also adapts to urban roads, giving its prestigious owner unique emotions. A dream car that embodies the ultimate expression of Ferrari technology and passion.

Don’t miss the video posted on YouTube by TFJJ capturing the SF90 XX Stradale as it moves through the streets of London. The sound of the hybrid powertrain, though different from the V12s of the past, still delivers intense emotions. A dream for many, a reality for few: a breathtaking masterpiece of engineering and design.