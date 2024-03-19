A Ferrari SF90 Stradale crash has become one of the most costly ever

The most expensive insurance incident in Finland involving a Ferrari SF90 Stradale has finally been resolved after months of waiting, resulting in the largest compensation payout in the country’s history. The accident story itself is not particularly gripping: the car’s owner, an entrepreneur who has remained anonymous, was driving on the highway within the speed limit, despite the road being very slippery due to heavy rain. The car experienced aquaplaning and went off the road. The entrepreneur driving the Italian sports car described the incident as “minor” since, fortunately, no one was injured, and no other vehicles were involved. However, as you can see from the pictures, the car ended up significantly damaged.

An incident involving a Ferrari SF90 Stradale has become one of the most expensive ever

The vehicle’s insurance company carefully reviewed various options, including the possibility of repairs. However, the costs would have been immeasurable, and the Ferrari would have lost a lot of value as a damaged vehicle. In the end, the insurance decided to buy back the car to sell the salvageable parts, while the owner was compensated with 530,000 euros, the highest amount ever paid by insurance in Finland for a car accident.

The original SF90 was worth 750,000 euros, and the owner received 530,000 euros because it had covered 53,000 km in two years, indicating it was heavily used. The owner expressed a deep affection for the car, with which the longest trip had been from Stockholm to Paris. The cost of repairing the vehicle? Hard to say, but as an example, a new convertible top would cost about 30,000 euros, a rear diffuser another 30,000 euros, and a rear bumper could go up to 80,000 euros, with prices making Ferrari repairs quite inconvenient.

The car’s owner did not end up without a vehicle. He couldn’t purchase another SF90 Stradale but “settled” for a McLaren Artura, which is less expensive than the Italian sports car. However, the Prancing Horse represents a “state of mind,” so the entrepreneur has already ordered a Ferrari 296 GTS, which has yet to be delivered.