Ferrari SF90 XX Spider stands out with a racing-inspired specification

A new Ferrari SF90 XX Spider has left Maranello’s Tailor Made program with a configuration that leans strongly into the language of motorsport. The owner, supported by Ferrari’s specialists, chose to highlight the car’s most extreme character through a livery that combines exposed carbon fiber, Bianco Fui details and red paintwork. The result creates a sharp color contrast that increases the visual tension of a supercar already designed to communicate speed even when standing still.

Ferrari SF90 XX Spider Tailor Made gets a racing-inspired look

The number 48, applied to the doors and to the driver’s side of the front splitter, completes the racing reference. The cabin follows the same treatment as the bodywork to create full continuity between exterior and interior. This visual coherence turns this SF90 XX Spider into a clearly personal interpretation of the model. As with all Tailor Made projects, the customization focuses on colors, materials and finishes without altering the mechanical base, which in the case of the SF90 XX Spider would not need any changes anyway.

The car ranks among the most advanced Ferraris ever built for road use. On the Fiorano track, among road-legal Ferraris, only the F80 sets a faster time, a figure that clearly shows the technical level reached by this model. The powertrain combines a 3,990 cc twin-turbo V8 with three electric motors, delivering a total output of 1,030 horsepower. Before the arrival of this model, no road-going Ferrari had ever reached that threshold. Performance reflects this extreme setup, with 0 to 100 km/h in 2.3 seconds, 0 to 200 km/h in 6.7 seconds and a top speed of around 320 km/h.

Compared with the coupé, the SF90 XX Spider adds the appeal of open-air driving without demanding major sacrifices in performance. Many observers also consider the open-top version more balanced from a styling perspective in the rear section, where the treatment of the rear window area feels more harmonious and enhances the work of the design center led by Flavio Manzoni. The chance to drive with the roof down makes the experience even more intense and engaging.

One of the most recognizable elements of the SF90 XX Spider remains the large fixed rear wing, a feature absent from a road-going Ferrari since the F50. Ferrari did not add it as a purely aesthetic choice. It serves precise aerodynamic needs linked to the downforce levels required by the XX project, which brings technology developed with a track-focused approach to the road.

The SF90 XX Spider remains a supercar that expresses itself best between the curbs, yet it retains better drivability than many cars with comparable power. In this Tailor Made version, the car’s racing character also comes through visually, turning an already extreme example into something even more personal and openly inspired by the world of competition.