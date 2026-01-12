A special-edition Ferrari F80 spotted on the road | Video

A Ferrari F80 in Tailor Made specification takes center stage in the latest video published by Varryx on his YouTube channel. The car shown is a true one-off, built to the exact wishes of a client deeply connected to Italy and the heritage of the Prancing Horse. The video also features Ferrari test mules and prototypes, including electric models currently under development, but it is the new flagship that commands attention, confirming its status as the most extreme heir to the supercar lineage that began with the Ferrari GTO in 1984.

Ferrari F80 Tailor Made showcases the brand’s most extreme vision yet

The example featured in the video stands out thanks to a bespoke Giallo Kuramochi paint finish, matched with a large Italian tricolor flag stretching across the upper surface of the rear wing. The cabin also features tailored solutions, although full details will only emerge during a more in-depth official presentation by the Maranello automaker. For now, the footage offers only a glimpse of a project designed to make a bold statement.

Placed among far more ordinary vehicles, the Ferrari F80 appears almost unreal, like an object from another planet. Its sculpted surfaces and extreme aerodynamic layout make it impossible to ignore, an effect further amplified by the striking color choice. A car of this caliber does not aim to be subtle, it exists to showcase the very peak of Ferrari’s technological excellence.

Ferrari developed the F80 to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Maranello brand, positioning it within the exclusive group known as the “big six”, alongside the GTO, Ferrari F40, Ferrari F50, Ferrari Enzo, and LaFerrari. Compared with its predecessors, the F80’s design is arguably the most debated, less elegant and more aggressive, but also the most visually radical, captivating above all through sheer presence and dramatic impact.

The decision to adopt a six-cylinder architecture may feel less emotional to some purists, yet it serves precise technical goals. Reduced weight and compact dimensions made it possible to achieve performance levels unattainable with more traditional solutions, while maintaining a direct link to motorsport. In particular, the project draws inspiration from Formula 1 single-seaters and the Ferrari 499P, a dominant force in the FIA World Endurance Championship and a multiple winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

At the heart of the project lies a hybrid powertrain combining a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 with an electric component capable of adding roughly 300 horsepower. Total system output reaches an unprecedented 1,200 horsepower, the highest figure ever achieved by a road-going Ferrari. Performance is firmly in race-car territory, with 0–100 km/h (0–62 mph) in 2.1 seconds, 0–200 km/h (0–124 mph) in 5.75 seconds, and a top speed exceeding 350 km/h (217 mph).

All-wheel drive and an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission ensure immediate and effective power delivery. The aerodynamic package generates record levels of downforce, while a braking system developed with Brembo delivers class-leading stopping performance. The Ferrari F80 thus stands as an extreme synthesis of the brand’s racing experience, transferred to the road to deliver performance and driving sensations never before achieved by a Ferrari road car.