Ferrari SF90 XX Spider revealed in a unique Tailor Made racing livery

The Ferrari SF90 XX Spider stands as one of the most extreme and captivating interpretations in recent production from the Maranello automaker. Its design clearly draws from the world of racing, with aggressive lines and advanced aerodynamic solutions, while it keeps a rare level of elegance for a car with such a track-focused character. This balance helps shape one of the most charismatic Ferraris of recent years.

Ferrari SF90 XX Spider elevates performance and design in limited production form

One of the most interesting examples came through the Tailor Made program, Ferrari’s personalization division for clients who want a truly unique car. As tradition dictates, the work focused on colors, finishes and interior details without altering the technical and mechanical structure of the model. This approach reflects the brand philosophy, which allows targeted customization while preserving the car’s engineering identity.

Inspiration for this configuration comes from a Ferrari 599XX EVO driven on track by the owner, which guided the livery choice. The body combines Bianco King with a central Azzurro Dino stripe, joined by number 68 and vintage-style gold wheels over a red base. The result creates a strong visual link to the racing world and establishes a connection with Ferrari Formula 1 single-seaters, strengthening the car’s racing character.

The exterior features very aggressive aerodynamic solutions. From the front splitter to the large rear wing, every element aims to maximize downforce and improve high-speed stability. The fixed rear wing also marks a historic return for Ferrari on a road car and recalls iconic models such as F40 and F50, while following a more modern and efficiency-focused aerodynamic philosophy.

The cabin reflects the same stylistic coherence. Black Alcantara seats combine with white Frau leather inserts and Bianco King details, creating an environment that blends sportiness and refinement. The goal keeps visual continuity between exterior and interior while preserving comfort and the quality expected from Ferrari’s most exclusive models.

Under the rear deck, the SF90 XX Spider uses a high-performance hybrid system that delivers 1,030 total horsepower. A 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 forms the core of the system, supported by electric units that boost responsiveness and acceleration and help deliver race-level performance. Despite its radical nature, the car offers surprising drivability and greater versatility than many pure track-focused hypercars.

Compared with the coupe, the Spider gives up only marginal performance and delivers a more engaging driving experience thanks to the open-top layout. Production stays limited to 599 units, all allocated before the official debut, confirming the model’s exclusivity and strong collector interest in one of the most extreme Ferraris ever approved for road use.