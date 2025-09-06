Ferrari SF90 successor around the corner, faster than ever

The year 2025 has been particularly intense for Ferrari. Following the debut of the new F80, the 296 Speciale, also available as a convertible, and the more recent Amalfi, the buzz in Maranello shows no signs of slowing. All eyes are now on the successor to the SF90, in both Stradale and Spider forms. According to the latest rumors, the unveiling is imminent, scheduled for September 9 in Milan, though the date has yet to be officially confirmed. What seems certain is that the new supercar will be revealed very soon.

Ferrari SF90 successor to debut soon with over 1,000 horsepower

This marks the fourth of six launches planned for the year. While not a completely new model, the upcoming SF90 successor will stand apart from its predecessor, which has been on the market since 2019. Ferrari aims to push performance and technology even further, countering rivals such as the Lamborghini Revuelto, which boasts a more advanced hybrid package. Reports suggest output exceeding 1,000 horsepower, enough to put Maranello back in the lead.

Internally known as F173M, the new car is not a simple aesthetic or mechanical update. The overhaul covers the entire package, with a focus on improving efficiency, boosting performance, and reaffirming Ferrari’s dominance in the segment. Aerodynamics have been a key area of development, with refinements designed to increase downforce and balance through advanced engineering solutions.

Styling will see significant changes, particularly at the rear, where improvements are expected to the window layout, long considered one of the weaker points of the current SF90. The goal is to give the car a more harmonious and assertive character overall. In parallel, major work has gone into driving dynamics, with a revised chassis to deliver greater agility and a more engaging behind-the-wheel experience, bridging the gap with the smaller 296, praised by enthusiasts for its handling.

The plug-in hybrid system will also undergo a major evolution, with more power and stronger response across the rev range. It is not yet clear whether the car will retain the SF90 name with the added “M” for Modificata or adopt an entirely new nameplate, seen as more likely given the scale of updates. Inside, the cabin is expected to feature the return of physical controls, much requested by clients, along with ergonomic and design improvements. Production is expected to begin early next year.

The current SF90, offered in both Stradale and Spider versions, is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo plug-in hybrid V8 delivering 1,000 hp, with benchmark figures: less than 2.5 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h, under 6.7 seconds from 0 to 200 km/h, and a top speed exceeding 340 km/h. A blend of engineering, aerodynamics, electronics, and top-tier materials that will soon be surpassed by its imminent successor, destined to once again redefine the standards of the segment.