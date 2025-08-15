Ferrari Amalfi hits the Amalfi coast in stunning official video

Ferrari has released a new official video dedicated to the Amalfi, the direct successor to the Roma. The film, which quickly went viral on social media, immerses viewers in a Dolce Vita atmosphere, with breathtaking shots of the Amalfi Coast’s winding cliffside roads, golden sunsets, and postcard-worthy panoramas framing the debut of Maranello’s latest coupé. The video also showcases the soundtrack of its twin-turbo V8, guiding viewers through some of Italy’s most scenic roads and offering a taste of the driving experience.

Ferrari Amalfi: the new grand tourer in action on the streets of its namesake city

The Ferrari Amalfi is designed to replace the Roma, retaining the front-mid–engine grand tourer layout while introducing significant styling and technical refinements. The facelift removes the Roma’s controversial mesh grille, adds a cleaner, more assertive front end, enhances the rear haunches, and reshapes the tail with a more harmonious rear window. Overall, the design is fluid and minimalist, yet capable of conveying power and dynamism.

Under the hood lies a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 producing 640 hp at 7,500 rpm, 20 hp more than the Roma, paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Performance is top-tier: 0–100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, 0–200 km/h in 9.0 seconds, and a top speed of 320 km/h. Engineering refinements have improved throttle response and power delivery, making it both sharper and more linear.

Driving dynamics, already excellent in the Roma, take another leap forward thanks to targeted suspension and chassis tuning. The Amalfi remains a supercar in grand tourer clothing, comfortable enough for long journeys, though rear-seat space is best suited for children or short trips with adults.

Inside, elegance takes precedence over tech showmanship. A refined integrated display is complemented by the return of physical controls on the steering wheel for more direct interaction. Premium leather and carbon-fiber trim elevate the cabin, while ambient lighting and carefully chosen accents create an environment that’s both sophisticated and sporty.