Ferrari SF90 Stradale vs Lamborghini Revuelto: another epic drag race | Video

In the past, we’ve already covered acceleration duels between the Ferrari SF90 Stradale and the Lamborghini Revuelto, battles that almost always ended with Maranello’s Cavallino Rampante on top, as countless online videos show. Now the rivalry is renewed with a brand-new drag race organized by CarExpert, a head-to-head clash that promises pure spectacle.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale vs Lamborghini Revuelto: epic drag race showdown

A clarification is needed right away. From a standing start, the two supercars share very similar technical foundations, which means the outcome can vary depending on driver reaction, launch timing, and gear change precision. This isn’t so much a strict scientific test as it is a spectacular showcase, capturing all the magic of two icons of Italian engineering locked in an unfiltered showdown.

The stage for the race is an airport, the perfect setting for this kind of duel. The format includes multiple runs, a rolling start from 30 km/h (about 19 mph), and even a sound-off, letting the engines roar without interruptions. The visual and auditory impact is spine-tingling: Ferrari and Lamborghini tear across the tarmac with unrestrained fury, embodying the very essence of the supercar.

Drag races between the “Prancing Horse” and the “Bull” have become a ritual on the internet. Once again, the spotlight is stripped of distractions, reduced to the raw clash between two cars with opposing philosophies but one thing in common: both hybrids, both packing four-figure horsepower.

On the left side of the strip sits the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, recently succeeded by the new 849 Testarossa. Here, though, the spotlight is still on the outgoing generation, powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 paired with three electric motors, delivering a combined 1,000 horsepower and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. With a curb weight of 1,570 kg (3,461 lbs), all-wheel drive, and an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, the SF90 launches with brutal efficiency and agility.

Facing it is the Lamborghini Revuelto, holding down the right side of the starting line. Its recipe is different: a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 backed by three electric motors, for a total of 1,015 horsepower and 1,062 Nm (783 lb-ft) of torque. The higher curb weight, 1,772 kg (3,906 lbs), is managed with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, ensuring lightning-fast shifts.

On paper, Ferrari holds the edge with its lower weight, while Lamborghini counters with greater torque and the raw character of an uncompromising V12. Past races have often gone in Maranello’s favor, but in drag racing, the smallest details can flip the script.

So, who takes the crown this time? Will the Ferrari SF90 Stradale continue to reign supreme, or will the Lamborghini Revuelto finally overturn the odds? The only way to find out is to watch the race video.