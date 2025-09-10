Ferrari Testarossa returns as 1,050-hp SF90 successor: price and specs

Ferrari has unveiled the new 849 Testarossa, the supercar that inherits the legacy of the SF90 Stradale and now stands as the Prancing Horse’s new production powerhouse. Its hybrid system, pairing a twin-turbo V8 with three electric motors, delivers a combined 1,050 hp, enabling 0–100 km/h in just 2.35 seconds and a top speed of over 330 km/h. First coupe deliveries are set for spring, with the Spider version arriving in the fall.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa: the SF90 Stradale successor pushing the Prancing Horse beyond 1,000 hp

Thanks to a revised aero package, updated chassis, and the Assetto Fiorano option, which cuts 30 kg while adding bespoke suspension, tires, and bodywork details, the 849 lapped Fiorano in 1:17.5, 1.2 seconds faster than the SF90 Stradale and nearly on par with the track-focused SF90 XX. Despite the upgrades, dry weight remains 1,570 kg, while the Spider adds around 90 kg.

On the styling front, Flavio Manzoni’s design marks a clear break from its predecessor. The front adopts a full-width theme seen on the F80 and 12Cilindri, while the rear features twin spoilers inspired by 1970s Sports Prototypes. New aluminum-integrated side intakes also stand out, the result of a two-year development process due to the complexity of the stamping.

Cooling was one of the project’s biggest challenges. The intercoolers now offer 20% more surface area than the SF90’s, supported by enlarged front intakes and redesigned oil radiators. Aerodynamics benefit from an 8 mm longer body and a new diffuser, delivering 25% more downforce at 240 km/h.

Mechanically, the car builds on the SF90’s foundation, with a 3,990 cc twin-turbo V8 paired with two electric motors on the front axle and one at the rear. The combustion engine alone now produces 830 hp, the most powerful V8 ever fitted to a road-going Ferrari. The gain comes from new fixed-geometry turbos, low-friction bearings, revised heads and manifolds, a lighter crankshaft, and titanium components, improving efficiency and throttle response.

The hybrid system contributes 220 hp through the three e-motors, bringing total output to 1,050 hp and providing on-demand all-wheel drive with torque vectoring. The response is instant, with no turbo lag: it delivers the smooth progression of a naturally aspirated engine with the explosive punch of a racing hybrid.

Braking has also been upgraded with larger carbon-ceramic discs and redesigned Brembo calipers. Regenerative braking has been recalibrated for greater consistency and improved pedal feel. The eight-speed automatic transmission borrows software from the 296 GTB and works alongside the electronic differential and Slip Slide Control 9.0, ensuring quicker, more precise shifts.

The real technological breakthrough is the Ferrari Integrated Vehicle Estimator (FIVE), already seen on the F80 and reserved for four-digit-horsepower models. It processes data from numerous sensors to create a real-time “digital twin” of the car, predicting dynamic behavior and optimizing powertrain, chassis, and electronics accordingly.

Pricing in Europe starts at €460,000 for the coupe and €500,000 for the Spider, with the Assetto Fiorano package available at €52,500. With over 1,000 hp, race-derived technologies, and a design that looks forward without abandoning tradition, the Ferrari 849 Testarossa once again redefines the boundaries of the road-going supercar.