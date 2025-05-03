Ferrari set to unveil five major supercars in 2025 that will thrill enthusiasts

After the debut of the Ferrari 296 Speciale, the extreme version of the 296 GTB, the Maranello automaker’s attention is already focused on the future. 2025 promises to be an extremely rich year for the Prancing Horse, which plans to launch six new models, of which only one has been officially unveiled so far. There are therefore five new releases waiting, some confirmed, others still shrouded in mystery, but all capable of inspiring dreams.

Ferrari: here are the six models coming out in 2025

Among the most anticipated is the SF90 M, an evolution of the SF90 Stradale plug-in hybrid launched in 2019. The new model promises to raise the bar even further: rumors suggest that the total power could exceed 1,000 horsepower, putting it in direct competition with the Lamborghini Revuelto. Refined aerodynamics and even more precise driving dynamics will make the new SF90 a benchmark among hybrid supercars.

There are also updates for the Ferrari Roma, which will transform into the Roma M. The restyling will bring small aesthetic updates but could hide a radical change under the hood. Some rumors mention the possible abandonment of the V8 in favor of a hybrid V6 or, sensationally, the return of the V12, while maintaining its grand touring soul.

2025 will also be the year of Maranello’s first fully electric model: the Ferrari F244. It will be a zero-emission coupe SUV, designed to open the door to a new audience. While breaking with tradition, it promises to remain true to Ferrari values: luxury, performance, and emotion.

And that’s not all: the name Ferrari SP4 is circulating insistently, a hypothetical tribute to the legendary F40 to celebrate its 40th anniversary. It could be a collector’s supercar with neo-retro design, based on the SF90 and produced in an ultra-limited edition. Among the distinctive features of this model could be a manual transmission, a nostalgic choice that would delight enthusiasts.

Finally, the Purosangue H, a possible hybrid variant of Ferrari’s first SUV. The model would maintain the same luxurious and sporty imprint, but with a more efficient twin-turbo hybrid V6, to combine driving pleasure and sustainability.