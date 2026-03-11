Ferrari reportedly plans an even stronger Purosangue

According to recent reports, Ferrari may be developing a more performance-focused version of the Purosangue, the model that marked Maranello’s entry into the world of four-door, four-seat vehicles. Rather than focusing on a significant increase in power, already near the top of the segment with its 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 producing 725 horsepower, Ferrari would likely concentrate on improving driving dynamics. Possible changes could involve the chassis setup, suspension tuning, steering response, and overall handling precision.

Ferrari may be preparing a sportier Purosangue

Such an approach would align with Ferrari’s strategy on other models in its lineup. Both the SF90 Stradale and the 296 GTB offer the Assetto Fiorano package, which does not radically alter the car but sharpens its character, making it more focused and better suited for performance driving. Applying the same concept to the Purosangue would create an even more dynamic version of a model that already stands apart from the traditional luxury SUV segment. In many ways, the Purosangue feels more like a raised Ferrari sports car than a conventional SUV.

At the same time, the Purosangue has proven to be an important model for Ferrari both commercially and in terms of brand image. It has helped expand the company’s customer base without diluting exclusivity. Ferrari intentionally limits production to around 20% of its total annual output of roughly 14,000 vehicles. This strategy helps maintain strong demand and explains the very high resale values the model often commands in the secondary market.

In recent months, Ferrari issued a technical recall involving some units, but that move has not reduced interest in the model, which remains one of the most sought-after vehicles in Ferrari’s lineup. If reports about a more performance-oriented version prove accurate, it would add another chapter to a project that has already shown Ferrari can expand into new segments without compromising its identity.