Maranello’s worst nightmare: 888-HP Ferrari Purosangue

If the purists at Maranello weren’t already losing sleep over building a four-door vehicle, the German tuning experts at Keyvany have provided a fresh reason for some Italian-style heartburn. Say goodbye to the Ferrari Purosangue and hello to the “Porro”. According to the German tuner, it’s a “refined predator” with a smirk that suggests it eats other SUVs for breakfast and saves heavy-duty trucks for dessert.

The transformation from Ferrari Purosangue to Porro is anything but subtle. The italian SUV received an avalanche of carbon fiber. The widebody kit includes aggressively redesigned bumpers, side skirts, and wheel arches that house massive 24-inch alloy wheels finished in black. To top it off there is a rear spoiler so enormous it might actually be visible from the Moon.

Underneath all that aero, the stock 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 has been pushed far beyond its factory 715 HP. Thanks to a new straight-pipe exhaust system, this beast now bellows out an incredible 888 HP and 774 lb-ft of torque. That is a significant jump from the original 528 lb-ft, potentially making the stock 0-60 mph time of 3.3 seconds look like a leisurely stroll.

Inside, Keyvany has completely gutted the factory leather to satisfy the specific whims of the customer. We’re talking about custom seat covers and a steering wheel wrap that matches the exterior livery, plus aluminum pedals to keep your feet busy. For those who think an elegant and immortal Ferrari should feel more “like a Rolls-Royce”, there is even a “starlit sky” headliner option. They even went as far as installing “anti-intrusion” doors.

Whether you prefer this carbon-clad predator or the more “subtle” grey and yellow version revealed previously, one thing is certain: the Ferrari Purosangue has been redefined into something Maranello never intended. It’s loud, it’s wide, and it’s unapologetically excessive.