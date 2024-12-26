Ferrari Purosangue, Venuum makes it even more muscular

The Ferrari Purosangue has been taken as a benchmark by all those involved in automotive tuning. The SUV of the “prancing horse” has been revised in a rather pronounced way, in the past months, by Mansory. Currently we saw that it was Venuum’s turn, with a less extreme tuning probably, but still quite sharp.

The Thoroughbred’s new tuning kit

The modification kit we are talking about includes very pronounced wheel arches, a custom grille, and revised front and rear bumpers, all features with the aim of making the model look more aggressive. In all likelihood, there are people who might think that in this guise, the Ferrari Purosangue is much more showy, but at the same time some of its elegance has been lost. The tuning we are analyzing is trying to intercept some of those interested in the world of Ferrari sales, which as we all know is not for everyone. Certainly there are different opinions, as there should be, but we can also say one aspect could also put everyone in agreement. We are talking about the appeal of the 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine with 725 maximum horsepower, which has been left completely intact.

No one seems to have objected to this equipment by making modifications, probably because we are in the presence of a work of engineering art, deserving of lasting respect. Excellent is its grit, which is accompanied to perfection by its all-time mechanical noise. With its bodikit, combined with other cosmetic upgrades to the Ferrari Purosangue, Venuum has created this Black Edition, named for the glossy black paint chosen to dress its muscular bodywork. The changes start with the front end, with an overhauled fascia and even larger than usual air intakes. The splitter has become very pronounced showing the public quite aggressively. The front hood has taken on a more competition-like shape to some eyes, with the inclusion of conspicuous louvers above the engine. The color treatment of the headlight clusters, which are now darker, is different.

Other details that embellish the tuning

The main and most attractive feature of the tuning of this Ferrari Purosangue is its greater distinctive crease in the giant wheel arches, with flared arches, that widen the body at both front and rear. This arrangement was put in place to make sure to position the car more aggressively on the road. This effect is also compounded by the competition of ground clearance, which is reduced compared to the standard car.

Several elements have been changed in the tail mirror. Particularly highlighted on this front is the new rear diffuser, with fins below the exhaust pipes. Also different is the shape of the spoiler above the rear window. The interventions, on the whole, were much more delicate than those of Mansory’s tuning, but they are still incisive enough for the stylistic purity of the starting model. In any case, certainly the modifications that were carried out on the Thoroughbred example, highlights mixed opinions, between those who like pure Ferraris, as they just came out of the factory, and those who like change more.