Ferrari Purosangue goes extreme: an off-road vision pushes the SUV beyond its limits

What if the Ferrari Purosangue had been designed for dirt rather than asphalt? That is the question digital designer al.yasid set out to explore with a striking render shared on Instagram, placing Ferrari’s first SUV in a setting far removed from its natural habitat.

The render introduces several elements that dramatically alter the Purosangue’s original elegance without completely distorting its proportions. Raw plastic fender flares stand out immediately, joined by a roof-mounted light bar designed to illuminate night trails. A rear-mounted spare wheel sits on a revised tail section, while reinforced side steps and a set of dedicated off-road tires mounted on bespoke wheels complete the transformation. A raised ride height, a front-mounted winch, and an overall tougher stance reinforce the rugged identity, perfectly aligned with the muddy and wild environment shown in the images.

Ferrari Purosangue turns off-road in an extreme adventure-inspired render

Although the changes remain relatively limited compared to the standard model, the final result feels surprisingly convincing. This reinterpretation turns the Ferrari Purosangue into an exotic adventure crossover, one that visually pushes far beyond the boundaries of the production version. Among the many digital reinterpretations seen so far, this stands out as one of the most radical from an off-road perspective.

The concept carries the name Ferrari Purosangue Scuderia Terra, a label that highlights the project’s rougher, dirt-focused character. The idea inevitably recalls models such as the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, which proved that even supercars can successfully embrace an off-road-inspired philosophy through raised suspensions and purpose-built details. Even so, Ferrari is highly unlikely to consider anything similar for real-world production.

For context, the standard Ferrari Purosangue accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and reaches a top speed of 350 km/h, powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 delivering 715 hp and 716 Nm of torque. These figures place it well above most high-performance SUVs currently on the market.

Beyond digital imagination, the Purosangue remains an extremely exclusive vehicle reserved for a very small group of buyers. In Europe, for the 2026 model year, prices start above €445,000, confirming that Ferrari’s SUV remains one of the strongest symbols of automotive luxury, even without an off-road setup that, realistically, will never happen.