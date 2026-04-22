Ferrari Luce is already sparking debate as Maranello’s first EV could be its priciest SUV ever

Reports relayed by Bloomberg say the Ferrari Luce, Maranello’s first electric model, could start at around $647,000, or roughly €500,000. If that figure proves accurate, Ferrari would place the car above the Purosangue and in a price bracket that none of its current direct rivals occupy.

The Lamborghini Urus SE, Aston Martin DBX, Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, and Lucid Air Sapphire all sit below that level, which suggests Ferrari does not want to position its electric debut inside the usual high-performance GT and SUV space. Instead, the company appears ready to place Luce in a deliberately separate bracket, where the price itself becomes a statement of exclusivity.

Ferrari Luce could become Maranello’s most expensive SUV ever

Ferrari has not officially unveiled the model yet, and the information available remains limited. Even so, the prototypes photographed so far suggest proportions that do not match the classic formula of a high-performance SUV. The silhouette seems closer to that of a large raised sedan, with substantial volume but a roofline and a height-to-length ratio that would set it apart from a conventional sport utility layout. That formal ambiguity strengthens the idea that Ferrari wants to open its electric era with a car that resists easy classification, while also exploring a new design territory consistent with its pricing.

Ferrari’s decision to approach electrification from the very top of the price range rather than from the middle of the lineup follows a logic the company has historically applied to its most delicate mechanical transitions. By presenting its first battery-powered vehicle as an object of absolute luxury rather than as a response to regulation or a concession to market trends, Ferrari can protect its brand image during a transition that has proved more difficult than expected for many premium automakers.

Ferrari has not yet released technical details on the platform, battery, or performance. The official reveal scheduled for next month should also clarify the exact body style and the segment Luce is targeting, two areas where speculation still outweighs certainty.