Ferrari Purosangue: a special example created through the Tailor Made program

A Ferrari Purosangue was recently the focus of attention from Maranello’s Tailor Made department. Usually, when we talk about this exclusive customization program, we’re referring to two-seater sports cars or, at least, more traditional models. This time, however, it’s about a rather unique creation: the Purosangue SUV.

The modifications concentrated on aesthetics, without mechanical changes, leaving the technical heart of the vehicle untouched. The distinctive features of the Purosangue, designed by chief designer Flavio Manzoni, are well-known: powerful and sinuous lines that, even in the SUV segment, express refined sportiness. Despite the excellent quality of the design, the adoption of the Ferrari brand on a vehicle with a raised center of gravity has divided enthusiasts.

The Ferrari Purosangue treated by the Tailor Made department stands out for its very special livery. The bodywork is painted in Argento Siracusa and is crossed by a two-tone longitudinal stripe: a dominant Oro Chiaro (Light Gold) accompanied by a matte Grigio Perlato (Pearl Gray) tone. The effect, slightly asymmetrical to the eye, gives dynamism to the vehicle’s figure without affecting its elegance. The interior is finished in premium Frau leather in Camel shade, perfectly matching the exterior colors.

Under the hood beats a masterpiece of engineering: a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12, capable of unleashing 725 horsepower. An engine that best embodies Ferrari tradition, delivering pure emotions with every press of the accelerator. The performance is that of an authentic supercar: acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h happens in just 3.3 seconds, while 200 km/h is reached in only 10.6 seconds. The maximum speed exceeds 310 km/h, figures that until recently were unthinkable for an SUV.

The driving pleasure is also enhanced by the extraordinary dynamic quality of the Purosangue, made possible by perfect weight distribution (49% front, 51% rear). This balance is achieved thanks to a technical layout typical of the purest sports cars: a set-back front engine and a transmission positioned at the rear according to the transaxle layout, a true rarity in the world of Sport Utility Vehicles.

Despite the undeniable technical excellence, for purists it remains difficult to accept the cultural “derailment” represented by the Purosangue: a high-riding Ferrari with four doors and ample space on board. A concept distant from the traditional imagery of the Prancing Horse, but one that reflects the evolution of the market and the desire to expand the clientele. History, however, teaches us that Ferrari’s identity is not measured only by form, but especially by the emotions it can deliver. And from this point of view, even the Purosangue, as different as it may be, remains a true Ferrari. Who knows what enthusiasts will say when the first electric Ferrari debuts in October 2025.