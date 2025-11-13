Ferrari prepares for a landmark 2026 with big news coming

2026 is shaping up to be one of the most significant years in Ferrari’s modern history. For the first time, the Maranello-based automaker will unveil a model powered exclusively by a battery. The arrival of Ferrari’s first fully electric car will mark a turning point for a brand that built its identity on the sound of combustion engines, yet now prepares to enter the zero-emission era without abandoning its sporting ambitions.

Ferrari prepares a historic 2026 with major new models

The electric shift will be led by a project known internally as “Officina Tecnica OE,” a four-seat, all-wheel-drive car equipped with four electric motors, one for each wheel, delivering a combined 1,128 horsepower. Its 122 kWh structural battery promises more than 530 km of range, while the bodywork, set to be revealed gradually throughout the year, will reportedly resemble a sporty crossover. In essence, it will be an electric reinterpretation of the philosophy seen on the Purosangue, with more compact proportions and an entirely new design language.

Yet 2026 won’t only mark Ferrari’s electric debut. Maranello will also launch the Ferrari Amalfi, the direct successor to the Roma. This new grand tourer will feature a 640-hp V8 and sharper lines designed to improve both aerodynamic efficiency and visual presence. A Spider version with a fabric roof will arrive mid-year for drivers who prefer open-air motoring.

Alongside its technological revolution, Ferrari will continue the tradition of its most extreme supercars. In 2026, the company is expected to reveal the Ferrari 849 Testarossa, a plug-in hybrid hypercar delivering 1,050 combined horsepower and capable of 0–100 km/h in 2.3 seconds, placing it among the fastest models ever to leave Maranello.

Next year may also see the debut of a new Ferrari SP4 Icona, the continuation of the limited Icona series that includes the SP1, SP2, and SP3. According to rumors, this new Icona could use a 700-hp V6 paired with a manual gearbox, a bold, nostalgic choice that would bring back a transmission beloved by purists and absent from the Ferrari lineup for more than a decade.

2026 will therefore be a year where Ferrari pushes toward electrification while also preserving the mechanical heritage that made the brand a global legend. A period of transition and renewal that could redefine the identity of the Prancing Horse for the decade ahead.