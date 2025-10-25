Ferrari Amalfi: here’s what it would look like as a Shooting Brake

There are those who imagine Ferrari only as pure sportiness, and those like X-Tomi Design who try to imagine it in a different form, more sophisticated but equally exciting. The designer, known for his digital renders that reinterpret the most iconic models in the automotive landscape, has created a Shooting Brake version of the new Ferrari Amalfi, transforming the Maranello automaker’s coupé into an unprecedented proposal that mixes performance and functionality.

Ferrari Amalfi Shooting Brake rendered as four-seat GT alternative to GTC4Lusso

The idea stems from the Prancing Horse’s new gran turismo that inherited the Roma’s legacy with a more mature stylistic language and an even more refined technical setup. Under the hood beats the 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 capable of delivering 640 HP and 760 Nm of torque, numbers that allow it to go from 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 200 mph.

In X-Tomi’s digital project, the coupé evolves into a shooting brake with harmonious lines: the roof extends naturally toward a sculpted rear, equipped with a large tailgate and more extensive glass surfaces. The result is a surprising balance between elegance and power, with the classic red livery, specific wheels and tinted windows completing an image of rare aesthetic coherence.

If such an interpretation were ever to come to life, it could ideally position itself below the GTC4Lusso, now out of the picture, offering a more dynamic and accessible alternative in the world of four-seat Ferraris. However, the arrival of the Purosangue, the brand’s first SUV, has already redefined the boundaries of the concept of versatility for the Maranello house.

For now, X-Tomi Design’s Ferrari Amalfi Shooting Brake remains a CGI dream that celebrates Ferrari’s ability to inspire desires, even when it comes to models that, at least for now, live only in the digital world.