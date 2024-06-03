Ferrari patents a rotating and tunable display: amazing future infotainment?

The Cavallino Rampante never fails to amaze and innovate. The latest stunt involves the infotainment system, with a patent introducing a rotating and customizable display designed to offer a more immersive driving experience that can be adapted to each driver’s needs. The new Ferrari patent, inspired by the Bentley Rotating Display, gives a more immersive and personalized driving experience.

Ferrari: patented rotating infotainment display

Could the Cavallino Rampante soon forget the classic fixed screens built into the dashboard? Ferrari’s new patent proposes a rotating display that sits in the center of the dashboard, mounted on a height-adjustable arm. Such a system allows the screen to be oriented toward the driver or the passenger, depending on the needs of the moment.

But the pleasant surprises do not end there. Ferrari’s rotating display offers several configurations, with a choice of two main options:

Infotainment touchscreen and decorative panel: this configuration is the simplest and most economical solution, while still offering high flexibility. The decorative panel can be made of various materials, such as carbon fiber, leather or wood, to perfectly match the interior of the car.

Dual screens: infotainment and E Ink; this more advanced option integrates a second E Ink screen, which automatically adapts to the lighting conditions in the cabin. In this way, the driver can enjoy an optimal view in any situation, day or night.

Besides traditional infotainment functions, Ferrari’s new system also allows detailed driving data, such as lap times, acceleration speed and fluid temperature, to be displayed. This tool proves invaluable for enthusiasts who want to improve their performance on the track.

To avoid driving distractions, the Ferrari system prevents the driver from viewing content on the passenger screen while the car is in motion. In addition, the ergonomic design of the adjustable arm ensures optimal screen position, reducing eye fatigue.

Ferrari’s new infotainment patent is another step toward an increasingly personalized and immersive driving experience. The Italian automaker once again confirms its leadership in the industry, combining design, technology and functionality at the highest level.

Ferrari’s rotating system is inspired by the Bentley Rotating Display, but with some key differences that underscore its uniqueness.

These include the possibility of integrating an E Ink screen and a more customizable design that reflects the elegance and style typical of the Ferrari brand.

The Ferrari patent has been filed with the European Patent Office. Production of the new technology is not yet certain, but Ferrari’s recent focus on infotainment innovation bodes well. With its new rotating and customizable display, inspired by the Bentley Rotating Display but with an unmistakably Ferrari touch, the Italian automaker is preparing to revolutionize the driving experience by offering its customers a state-of-the-art infotainment system that is elegant, functional, and perfectly in line with the brand’s values.