Ferrari Luce wants to be timeless: “We designed it to last forever”

The most significant technical choice behind the Ferrari Luce does not concern power or range, but the way Maranello has decided to address one of the most discussed problems with electric cars: battery ageing and the risk that a vehicle bought today could become technologically outdated within just a few years. The solution adopted by the Prancing Horse’s first electric supercar is a 122 kWh battery designed to be removable and upgradeable, rather than permanently integrated into the chassis as happens in most modern EVs.

Ferrari Luce was designed to last forever, starting with its upgradeable battery

Elena Ligabue, head of Ferrari battery pack development, explained in an interview with CarExpert that the pack was not designed for a fast battery-swap system, but to allow the future replacement of its cells with more advanced technologies while keeping the chassis, structure and housing unchanged.

The pack consists of 15 modules, each equipped with an aluminium cooling plate for thermal management, and features a continuous voltage and temperature monitoring system. This allows Ferrari to track the health of the cells and identify any anomalies over the years.

In practical terms, the architecture separates the lifespan of the car from the lifespan of the electrochemical technology that powers it. This opens the possibility that a Ferrari Luce bought at launch could receive lighter, more efficient or more powerful cells in the future without requiring structural modifications.

For a supercar priced above €500,000, this approach carries particular weight. Ferrari customers are not only looking for performance at the time of delivery, but also value preservation, exclusivity and the reassurance that the car will remain up to date for as long as possible.

In a market where many ultra-high-end buyers still look cautiously at the long-term durability of electric cars, the upgradeable battery could become a key point of differentiation compared with rivals that tie customers to the technology available at the time of purchase.

The project has not escaped criticism, but it represents the direction Maranello has chosen for its entry into the electric era. The eight-year warranty on the electric transmission, powertrain and charging system completes the picture of a car designed to remain relevant over time, not just to impress with its launch-phase performance.