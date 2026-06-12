Ferrari Luce prototype spotted with unexpected size and serious road presence

A new Ferrari Luce sighting has appeared on Reddit, where a user shared images of a test mule of Maranello’s first electric car photographed in Italy with much lighter camouflage than the one seen during testing in recent months. The reduced covering appears consistent with the fact that Ferrari has now officially revealed the car’s final design, allowing the company to run prototypes without needing to hide the main surfaces of the bodywork.

Ferrari Luce prototype spotted in Italy with lighter camouflage

The example spotted does not seem completely identical to the production version, as some details still differ from the final configuration. The front end of the test mule, in particular, looks fuller and less hollowed out than the one shown during Maranello’s Capital Markets Day. This kind of inconsistency often appears on development prototypes, which frequently use temporary components or parts that do not fully represent the model destined for the market.

The person who took the photos said he initially perceived the car as compact, almost comparable in proportions to a Mazda MX-5, although that impression later proved misleading. The Luce is in fact a large five-seat electric grand tourer, measuring 5.02 metres in length, 1.99 metres in width without mirrors, 1.54 metres in height and 2.96 metres in wheelbase. These figures had already emerged from the chassis displayed inside Ferrari’s E-Building in Maranello.

The five-seat configuration represents one of the project’s most distinctive aspects. Ferrari has not conceived the Luce as an electric supercar in the traditional sense, but as a grand tourer capable of combining performance, comfort and greater everyday usability than usual for the Prancing Horse. The declared 597-litre boot follows the same logic, offering a significant capacity for the brand and fitting the idea of a car designed for use beyond pure sports driving.

The wheels remain among the prototype’s most visible elements. Reports describe them as the largest ever fitted to a Ferrari, with 23-inch wheels at the front and 24-inch wheels at the rear. This choice plays a major role in the model’s road presence, which even with some remaining camouflage gives an impression of width and mass far removed from the smaller Ferraris the brand’s audience knows well.

The dynamic side still needs verification, because no journalist or customer has yet driven the car in its final configuration. Weight management, range, throttle response and chassis tuning will define the real evaluation of the Luce. Dynamic tests and the first technical feedback should arrive in the coming months, ahead of the model’s commercial launch.