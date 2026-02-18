Ferrari Luce set to debut with radical exterior and interior design

Ferrari Luce will mark a historic turning point for the Prancing Horse. Ferrari will introduce it as the first fully electric model ever built in Maranello. CEO Benedetto Vigna confirmed the official unveiling for May 25. In recent days, Ferrari also released the first interior images, offering an early glimpse of the project.

Ferrari Luce: Jony Ive’s design shapes Ferrari’s electric future

Little information exists about the exterior. Ferrari describes Luce as a four-door, four-seat GT with ground clearance close to the Purosangue. Camouflaged prototypes continue to circulate, while designers and artists publish online interpretations and renders that explore possible styling directions. Among the latest proposals, the British magazine Autocar presented a vision of Ferrari’s future electric model.

Ferrari assigned the design to LoveFrom, the studio founded by former Apple Chief Design Officer Jony Ive together with Marc Newson. Ive keeps strict secrecy around the exterior, yet he stresses the unity between cabin and body. From the earliest stages, the team developed interior and exterior together to create a coherent and recognizable identity.

Ive believes this integrated approach gives Ferrari Luce a strong personality. The car remains unmistakably a Ferrari, yet it expresses a new interpretation of the brand built on simplicity, formal purity and essential beauty. He explains that the project did not grow from compromises between departments, but from a single, unified vision.

Marc Newson highlights how the electric architecture gives designers greater creative freedom, both technically and stylistically. This freedom lets the team explore new solutions while preserving a clear link to Ferrari tradition. Ive also praises the support of Piero Ferrari, who pushed for clean lines and strong aesthetic consistency.

Despite the excitement, Ive admits some tension ahead of the presentation. The first electric Ferrari carries enormous expectations and will likely spark mixed reactions. This challenge, however, makes Ferrari Luce one of the most complex and stimulating projects the design team has ever faced. More details will arrive in the coming months, but Ferrari Luce has already begun to open a new chapter in the brand’s history.