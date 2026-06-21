Ferrari denies Luce will be required to access limited-edition models

Ferrari has denied rumours that buying the Luce, the Prancing Horse’s first electric car, could become a requirement for access to limited-series models and the most exclusive allocations. Enrico Galliera, the brand’s Chief Marketing Officer, addressed the issue directly and called the recent speculation about commercial pressure on long-standing customers false.

The topic touched a sensitive point in Maranello’s business model. Ferrari does not allocate its rarest models through the logic of normal production. Instead, the brand has built a system over time around a customer’s purchase history, loyalty and the actual availability of each model. The idea that the Luce could become a sort of mandatory step within this mechanism sparked discussion among collectors and enthusiasts, pushing Ferrari to respond quickly.

Ferrari says buying the Luce will not help customers get exclusive models

Galliera explained that forcing a customer towards a car they do not want would prove counterproductive for several reasons. An unconvinced buyer could become the product’s first critic, damaging the car’s image. Residual value also matters, because an owner who buys the car only for strategic reasons would likely resell it quickly, weakening the model’s perception on the used market.

According to Galliera, Ferrari conceived the Luce for a different customer profile from the traditional one, although it naturally remains available to those who already own several Ferraris. Buying it can complete a collection, but it does not guarantee or influence access to other models in the range. Galliera added that Ferrari had defined this position clearly from the beginning.

The denial comes at a particularly delicate moment for the launch of Ferrari’s first battery-electric car. The Luce represents one of the most complex operations in Maranello’s recent history, with its five-seat layout, very high price and philosophy that moves away from the most traditional Prancing Horse image. It does not replace the combustion and hybrid engines already present in the range, but introduces a completely new proposal that Ferrari wants customers to judge on its own merits, not for any possible role in the allocation dynamics of exclusive models.

In Ferrari’s view, the Luce must succeed because customers truly want it, not because they fear losing the chance to buy other cars.