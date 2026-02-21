Ferrari Luce: latest spy shots reveal a few more details

One aspect of the future Ferrari Luce, the first fully electric model in the history of the Maranello automaker, remains shrouded in mystery: the exterior design. To truly see what it looks like, we will have to wait until May 25, the date when Ferrari will complete the staged unveiling that began last October. Until then, only hints and statements provide clues about the direction of the project.

According to Jony Ive, the main force behind the design, the car will feature significant proportions and a radical aesthetic language. This approach aligns with what Ferrari has already revealed inside the cabin, developed to create a minimalist yet highly technological environment. Expectations run high, not only for Ferrari but also for LoveFrom, the studio founded by Ive together with Marc Newson, tasked with shaping one of the most ambitious projects in the brand’s history.

Ive told Autocar that designers developed the interior and exterior simultaneously to make every element cohesive and unique. Few additional details have emerged, but we know the Luce will be a four-door, four-seat grand tourer with increased ground clearance. It therefore seems reasonable to expect an innovative design that still references Ferrari tradition.

Ferrari Luce marks a crucial turning point for the brand, signaling its entry into the world of high-performance electric sports cars. This model represents more than just a new addition to the lineup; it signals a true shift in philosophy. According to Ive, despite its entirely new architecture and a design approach centered on simplicity and purity, the car will remain “unmistakably a Ferrari.”

Recent spy shots offer a few additional hints. As with all prototypes seen so far, heavy camouflage covers the bodywork, yet some details stand out. The rear doors appear to adopt a rear-hinged opening, with handles integrated at the base of the central pillar, a solution already seen on the Ferrari Purosangue. This suggests a configuration that combines practicality with a distinctive character.

The front end also reveals elements that appear close to final form. The headlights seem arranged on two levels, with a thin LED strip positioned higher up that could extend across the full width of the vehicle. As for the windshield wipers, those visible on the prototypes appear temporary. The Luce is expected to introduce an innovative system patented by Ferrari in 2022.

Anticipation remains high. The Luce is not only Ferrari’s first electric model, but also one of the most significant projects in the brand’s recent history. On May 25, the mystery surrounding its appearance will finally come to an end.