Ferrari Luce gets an extreme makeover by Venuum as aftermarket work begins

Ferrari’s first electric car continues to divide enthusiasts and industry observers on the design front, and in this climate Venuum, a tuner based in the United Arab Emirates, has released a series of renderings that reinterpret the Luce with a more aggressive character. The goal is to turn Ferrari’s five-door electric model into something more striking than Maranello’s original proposal.

Ferrari Luce, Venuum’s renders imagine a more extreme version

Venuum’s work pushes the Luce towards a much more radical look. At the front, the car gains a carbon-fibre splitter and small aerodynamic elements that sharpen the visual language, while the front wheel arches become more pronounced. Along the sides, sculpted side skirts appear together with further carbon-fibre inserts around the air intakes. The rear follows the same approach, with visually wider tracks, more prominent fenders, a fixed rear wing and a highly aggressive diffuser.

The proportions look meaner, but it remains to be seen whether they are also more convincing. The additions speak the language of radical tuning, closer to the world of specialists known for dramatic custom builds, and less to that of a high-end Italian grand tourer. The result feels more like an aggressively modified saloon than a Ferrari fully consistent with Maranello’s tradition.

Even so, Venuum’s project shows how much attention the Luce is already attracting well beyond Ferrari’s traditional customer base, and it suggests that for part of the public the original design leaves room for corrective reinterpretations. At the moment, there is no confirmation of a possible production version of the kit, although it seems likely that the Luce will soon attract the attention of other tuners as well, given how quickly the customization market moves when a car sparks this kind of debate.

The real challenge for the Luce, however, does not concern design alone. Ferrari will also need to convince buyers on perceived quality, onboard experience and driving dynamics, all of which will weigh at least as heavily as styling in determining the success of its first electric car.