Ferrari Luce designers hit back: “Innovation matters more than criticism”

The Ferrari Luce continues to spark debate. Maranello unveiled the Prancing Horse’s first electric car in its final form on May 25, 2026, and within hours it became one of the most discussed models of the year, even beyond the usual circle of car enthusiasts. After months of rumours and renders, Ferrari chose a direction almost nobody had predicted, immediately dividing the public between those who see it as a bold break and those who consider it an excessive departure from Maranello’s classic identity. Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, former Ferrari president, also joined the critics and even called on Ferrari to remove the Prancing Horse badge from the vehicle. The designers behind the project have now responded, explaining the stylistic choices behind the car.

Jony Ive and Flavio Manzoni explain why the Ferrari Luce had to surprise

During an interview on Cleo Abram’s YouTube channel, Jony Ive, who contributed to the design of the Luce, and Flavio Manzoni, Ferrari’s Chief Design Officer, explained the logic behind such a controversial styling direction. According to Ive, the former Apple designer, Ferrari has the strength to go where others would not dare, because “Ferrari, as a company, constantly pushes boundaries and explores concepts that other brands do not dare or cannot afford to pursue.”

According to the interview, the team built the surprise effect into the project from the very beginning. “From the start, we considered surprise one of the key points behind its design,” Ive added, explaining that the Luce did not simply need to communicate Ferrari’s entry into the electric era. It had to represent a new chapter rather than a technological conversion.

Flavio Manzoni also defended a design language so distant from tradition, stressing that “we conceived it from the beginning with technology as the priority. We designed the rest of the car around this idea, without neglecting interior space and with an innovative approach.” From this perspective, the Luce does not look like a classic berlinetta adapted to electric power, but like a model created from the outset around a new technical architecture. Its defenders also include James May, famous for Top Gear, and Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna.

During the interview, journalist Cleo Abram summarized the doubt shared by many, pointing out that Ferrari did not have to take this route. Manzoni connected the reactions to the nostalgia that often surrounds major changes, explaining that “many people focus on nostalgia instead of accepting change and progress. We knew critics would come, but innovation mattered more than what people might say.”

Despite a starting price expected at around $640,000, Ive described the Luce’s appearance as more “accessible” and “egalitarian,” a definition that probably refers to the visual language rather than the price list. Manzoni then recalled the case of the Purosangue, which also faced scepticism before launch and later generated such strong demand that Maranello had to limit production. Ferrari will begin Luce deliveries in 2027, with volumes still unknown, and only then will the market show whether it has understood Maranello’s choice.