Ferrari Luce comes to life in a new video starring Hamilton and Leclerc

Ferrari has released a new video focusing on the dynamic behavior of the Luce, the first fully electric car developed in Maranello. The footage highlights acceleration, braking, rapid direction changes, and acoustic engagement, the areas through which Ferrari intends to distinguish the model from other battery-powered sports cars.

Formula 1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc take part in the driving sequences, alongside engineers and executives involved in product development, vehicle engineering, testing, and sound quality.

Ferrari Luce promises speed, sound, and emotion in new driving video

The Luce uses an internally developed 880-volt electrical architecture and four motors, which send a maximum of 1,050 hp to all four wheels. Ferrari claims a 0–62 mph time of 2.5 seconds and a top speed exceeding 193 mph.

Straight-line performance represents only one part of the project. Development focused heavily on the car’s response during changes of direction, weight management, and the transition between acceleration, corner entry, and braking. The immediate torque delivered by electric motors requires a chassis capable of preserving precision and progressive responses.

Ferrari’s engineers also addressed two elements rarely associated with electric cars. They introduced simulated gear changes and developed a sound signature linked directly to the vehicle’s operation, aiming to prevent the absence of a combustion engine from making the driving experience feel uniform or uncommunicative.

The video shows several stages of the development process and underlines the need to coordinate software, mechanical components, chassis behavior, and sound within a completely new platform.

An external design studio created the exterior and interior styling. The result features clean surfaces and a visual language influenced by contemporary industrial design, moving away from the more traditional shapes associated with Ferrari sports cars.

The styling has divided enthusiasts. Some welcome the break with the past, while others consider the design too cold and technology-focused for a Ferrari. These reactions reflect personal taste and offer no indication of the car’s actual dynamic qualities.

The project generated more than 60 patents, demonstrating the scale of the technical work required to integrate the powertrain, electronic management systems, and road behavior. Future driving tests will determine whether these solutions can deliver the level of involvement promised by Ferrari.

The Luce opens a new chapter for the company as it attempts to preserve its driver-focused identity while replacing the combustion engine with four electric motors. Its power and performance place it among the fastest cars in its class, but the most important test will concern its ability to offer the feedback, precision, and emotional engagement expected from a Ferrari. The first production example will go to auction in California for around $1 million.