Ferrari launches new Rosso Racing 2025 color for its supercars

The Ferrari brand gets a new, exciting shade. It is Rosso Racing 2025. This exclusive coloration was first revealed on the iconic Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider, something that celebrates the Prancing Horse’s unbreakable bond with the racing world.

New color scheme at Ferrari

Ferrari is introducing an exciting new color scheme to its exclusive supercar range: the Rosso Racing 2025. This unprecedented hue celebrates the Prancing Horse’s commitment to motor racing in 2025, directly inspired by the colors of its star cars in Formula 1 and the world of Endurance racing. 2025 Rosso Racing comes in two distinct declinations to suit different tastes: a matte finish, ‘Opaco’, which immediately recalls the aggressive and technical look of the SF-25 single-seater engaged in the Formula 1 championship, and a vibrant glossy version, ‘Lucido’, which visually ties in with the advanced 499P hypercar competing in endurance racing.

These two interpretations of the new color laces up perfectly with Ferrari’s current color offerings dedicated to its Sports Cars, making the choice available alongside the other shades of red even richer, among which the ever-present Rosso Corsa, which has always been the symbol of Maranello’s iconic GTs, stands out. To unveil the allure of Rosso Racing to the world, Ferrari has chosen a particularly well-known model from its current production, namely the Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider. This car represents the brand’s traditional motor architecture in every way, with its out of control twelve-cylinder engine, and was the protagonist of the official presentation of the new color on the company’s social channels.

Aesthetics that excite consumers

The new Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider represents in every detail a magnetic aesthetic harmony, as the images celebrating its forms have clearly confirmed. In other words, we can safely talk about the clean and vigorous design of the bodywork that enhances with great simplicity the flowing lines and sculpted volumes, all the result of Flavio Manzoni’s stylistic vision.

This car picks up the baton of the legendary 812 GTS, the Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider propels Maranello’s V12s into a new era of technology and performance. True to Enzo Ferrari’s philosophy of favoring the front engine (“the oxen in front of the cart”), this spider evokes the timeless appeal of the legendary Daytona spider, both in terms of certain styling details and the overall layout. Undisputed protagonist is once again the long front hood, which is responsible for containing and protecting the pulsating part of the 830 horses ready to give unique emotions to those lucky enough to sit behind the wheel.

As for everything under the hood of the car, we can say that we find a 6.5-liter powerplant that reaches impressive engine speeds of up to 9,500 rpm, unleashing a mechanical symphony that makes anyone who sits l its steering wheel dream. In addition, of course, performance speaks for itself: a 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 2.95 seconds and the 0-200 km/h covered in 8.2 seconds. The top speed exceeds 340 km/h, such a rapidity that transforms each of its passes on the track or on the street, as an almost imperceptible nuance.