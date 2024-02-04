2016 Ferrari LaFerrari with only 14 km traveled goes to auction

The Ferrari LaFerrari epitomizes a fusion of historical celebration, performance benchmark, and automotive artistry. Launched from an ambitious project announced in 2013, this hypercar symbolizes the pinnacle of Formula 1 superiority for the Maranello brand and showcases cutting-edge technology.

The monocoque design, crafted in carbon fiber by the renowned Rory Byrne, stands out for a 27% improvement in rigidity and a 20% reduction in weight compared to the previous Enzo model. The LaFerrari breaks away from its predecessors like the F40, F50, and Enzo by embracing hybrid technology.

Ferrari LaFerrari: RM Sotheby’s offers an example for auction at 3.95 million euros

Equipped with a 6.3-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, it works in conjunction with an electric motor powered by the F1-derived KERS (Kinetic Energy Recovery System). With 800 horsepower from the gasoline engine alone, the total power reaches 963 horsepower when the KERS energy is utilized.

A top speed of 352 km/h and a lap time at Fiorano 5 seconds faster than the previous model make it the fastest road-going Ferrari ever built. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h and from 0 to 200 km/h occurs in just 2.6 and 6.9 seconds, respectively, thanks also to the 7-speed dual-clutch semi-automatic transmission.

Technology also distinguishes other aspects of the Ferrari LaFerrari. Multi-link suspensions work alongside active dampers, electronic differential, electronic stability control, and an integrated traction control system, offering astonishing levels of mechanical grip. The carbon-ceramic braking system by Brembo with ABS ensures powerful braking and commensurate KERS regeneration.

A standout feature is the active aerodynamics, managed by 21 onboard computers, including an active front diffuser, a computer-controlled rear wing, a dynamic rear diffuser, and dynamic air intakes, all working together to maximize downforce or minimize aerodynamic resistance as needed.

The Ferrari LaFerrari offered at auction by RM Sotheby‘s in Paris, part of The Ultimate Performance Collection, was built in 2016 and delivered to the current owner in 2018. It is expected to sell for 3.95 million euros. It features a distinctive Avus White color scheme with Black Alcantara interiors and Red stitching.

Specifications include a front axle lifting system, telemetry packages, a track camera, an integrated audio system, and other customizations requested by the owner, such as red brake calipers, red seat belts, 20” black painted wheels, and embroidered prancing horse logos on the headrests.

Despite its modest use, with the odometer showing only 14 km at the time of cataloging, this LaFerrari has been regularly maintained and serviced, with service details at Ferrari official dealers and the replacement of the hybrid battery in 2021 and a lithium auxiliary battery in 2022.