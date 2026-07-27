Ferrari GTO heads to Monterey auction as one of the lowest-mileage examples

A Ferrari GTO kept by the same owner for more than 20 years will headline RM Sotheby’s Monterey auction on August 15. Chassis 54789 has covered just 958 miles, and the auction house expects it to sell for between $9 million and $10.7 million. Ferrari completed the car in February 1985 as the 99th GTO built. Its first owner took delivery in Europe, and the car later spent much of its life in major German collections, with a period in France as well. The GTO arrived in the United States in 2021, when a Ferrari-authorized workshop in central Florida completed a comprehensive mechanical service.

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Ferrari GTO with just 958 miles could set off a Monterey bidding war

According to RM Sotheby’s, this may rank among only six surviving GTOs, and possibly fewer, with less than 1,000 miles on the odometer. Ferrari Classiche certification with a Red Book further strengthens its appeal, while factory-ordered air conditioning and power windows add unusual convenience features. Those details could push bidding beyond the initial estimate, although the final price will depend on how aggressively collectors compete in Monterey.

Ferrari introduced the GTO at the 1984 Geneva Motor Show as a homologation model for Group B racing. Regulations required manufacturers to build at least 200 road cars, but strong demand convinced Ferrari to increase production to 272 examples. The cancellation of Group B prevented the planned competition version from officially proving itself in racing. The model’s correct name is simply GTO, marking the first time Ferrari had revived the initials since 1962. Enthusiasts commonly call it the 288 GTO to distinguish it from the 250 GTO, but Ferrari never included “288” in the official name.

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Although the exterior draws inspiration from the 308, the GTO uses a fundamentally different design. Ferrari constructed the body with composite materials and Kevlar, while a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V8 produces 394 hp and 366 lb-ft of torque. With a dry weight of approximately 2,557 pounds, the GTO accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in 4.9 seconds and reaches 190 mph, figures that made it one of the fastest road cars of its era. Its limited production, unrealized racing history, documented provenance, and Ferrari Classiche certification explain the multimillion-dollar estimate even more than its exceptionally low mileage.