Ferrari faces a lawsuit in the US from a customer alleging brake problems

Ferrari has been sued by a customer in the United States. The customer in question is reportedly suing the Prancing Horse automaker because, although he brought his supercar to the authorized workshop, technicians were unable to repair his car’s brake failure. According to Bloomberg reports, Iliya Nechev, a resident of the state of California, has initiated legal proceedings because his car, a 2010 Ferrari 458 Italia, has major brake problems. The car was purchased by Nechev in 2020, but the customer claimed to have had brake problems from the first day he drove the car.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in San Diego. According to the client’s attorney, his Ferrari’s brakes are partially working or not working at all. The client reported an accident in which his car did not slow down at all on an incline even after fully depressing the brake pedal. In addition, the 458 Italia owner reported this problem to a local dealer, but he was reportedly told that it was a “normal problem.”

In October 2021 Ferrari recalled some of its cars in the U.S. due to a brake system problem. This recall has also been extended to 2022 and also to models sold in other markets such as Germany, Japan, and China. Ferrari is accused of failing to inform its customers of the problem and, Bosch was also cited with it. This problem can be solved quite easily by replacing the center brake master cylinder.

In any case, we will see in the coming days how this situation will turn out.