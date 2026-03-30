Ferrari F80, too perfect: a silver beast in stunning CGI specifications

Maranello listened. And when Ferrari listens, it reverses course. Physical controls are coming back across the lineup: real buttons, tactile feedback, the satisfying click that no haptic surface has ever convincingly replicated. Ferrari has openly acknowledged this will raise production costs. Of course it will. It always costs more to admit you were wrong.

The shift is already visible on the updated Purosangue and 12Cilindri, and carries through to the upcoming grand tourers Amalfi and Amalfi Spider, two models expected to hit driveways around the same time as the highly anticipated 849 Testarossa.

Then there’s the F80. Ferrari’s V6-powered hybrid hypercar is currently the fastest thing to ever lap Fiorano, and the company isn’t shy about saying its new six-cylinder setup outperforms the legendary V12 on pure performance metrics. Bold claim. And yet, before purists start writing their wills, Ferrari is quick to reassure: the V12 isn’t going anywhere. Not now.

On the electric front, the Luce is shaping up to be something genuinely different. Not different in the way every automaker claims their EV is different, but different in the way that required Ferrari to consult with NASA to make the acceleration physiologically tolerable for human beings.

And then there’s the SUV. Not the Purosangue you already know, but a more aggressive, V12-powered variant expected before year’s end. The declared target is the Lamborghini Urus SE, 789 HP, plug-in hybrid, Sant’Agata’s finest muscle in SUV form. The luxury SUV wars just escalated from horsepower bragging rights to a full twelve-cylinder arms race.

While the real cars warm up in the wings, the CGI world has already moved. Brixton Forged built a flawless virtual F80 configuration. Silver body, blacked-out accents, TR04 Monoblock five-spoke wheels, straight out of the DTLA aesthetic playbook.

AL13 Wheels answered with a dark gray 12Cilindri rolling on three-piece RS60 rims in gloss black, ACL center caps matching the original Ferrari hubs, and yellow brake calipers tying the whole palette together with the kind of precision that works just as well in pixels as it does in a pit lane.

Ferrari is running on multiple tracks simultaneously right now. Some we can already see. Some we can only imagine. And at least one — for the moment — exists only in render.